Kangana Ranaut Expresses Jealousy Over Dangal’s Success

It’s almost time to see off Koffee With Karan now. Now the show is going to end and keeping it quirky this time by having unexpected pairs, Karan Johar has invited Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut on the couch. The two will share screens in Rangoon going to release soon. The sneak peak of the episode has proved enough that the episode is a blockbuster already.

The Q and A has been rapid enough for the two and it is full of fire. Saif is seen forcing Kangana Ranaut to be vocal about her deep secrets. Well! If you haven’t seen the trailer, here’s a glimpse of what the conversation looked like between the three.

Karan: What’s the first thing that attracts you in a woman?

Saif: Hair and eyes, you know…hair on the arms

They also played the Koffee shots game where the participants have to gulp the shot if they have done what the host has mentioned in his note card. The Queen Kangana took no time to take shots when asked if she was jealous of another star’s successful movie. Indeed, she confessed she was envious about how Dangal made enough money. This is what she had to say about Dangal’s success,

“the fact that Dangal made so much money…like so much?”

Kangana Ranaut, being known for her bold statements said something about Karan and called him a movie mafia. This is what she said,

“In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Well! This looks like a fun ride for both the host and the guests. Also, Saif Ali Khan looked quite embarrassed over accepting that he cheated on his partner.

Why discuss further? This is a worth watch. Let’s wait for another week and see them at once.