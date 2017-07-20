Kangana Ranaut On Her Injury: I Am Excited That My Face Was Covered In Blood

Kangana Ranaut suffered an injury while shooting a sword-fighting sequence for the movie ‘Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi’.

Earlier today, actress Kangana Ranaut was injured while shooting for a stunt-sequence. The actress was shooting for an intense sword-fighting sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya. While shooting for the scene Nihar’s sword hit the actress’ forehead and she started bleeding profusely. Kangana was rushed to Apollo Hospital and got 15 stitches on her forehead.

Revealing the details of the accident, Producer Kamal Jain said, ”Kangana had to duck when Nihar attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar’s sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him.”

Kangana is now in a stable condition and could talk about the injury. When mid-day asked her about the same, Kangana said, “I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it’s like that Peshwa teeka that Manikarnika wore. It’s a bit dramatic but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen’s life.”

Though the actress is stable, she will have to stay in the hospital for a few days under a doctor’s observation.The examining doctor said that the injury would leave a scar even after being treated. A source informs that Kangana has decided that she will wear her scar with pride just like the Queen of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi stars Kangana Ranaut as the queen and the movie will release on April 27, 2018.

