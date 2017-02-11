Kangana Ranaut – The New Marilyn Monroe Of Bollywood?

One can’t help but notice the uncanny similarities between yesteryear actress Marilyn Monroe and Kangana Ranaut! Kangana who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Rangoon, recently visited the armed forces at the BSF camp in Jammu. Inspired from her vintage character of Miss Julia from the 1940’s the actress tried to cheer these braveheart’s spirits through a performance.

As an actor and performer Kangana truly believes that the least she can do is cheer the spirits of these brave men who fight head to toe to keep our country safe.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The legendary Marilyn Monroe had a similar encounter when she travelled to Korea to entertain the troops at the frontline in the 1950’s. Kangana exuding poise and grace brought black flashes of the legendary Marilyn Monroe when she visited the BSF camp. In fact, even her character of Miss Julia in the film will be seen performing for the military troops.

Taking the audience back to the era of the British rule and freedom struggle Rangoon beautifully captures the essence of love during the time of war!

Also Watch: Koffee With Karan 5: What Did Kangana Ranaut Tell Karan Johar That Left Him Speechless