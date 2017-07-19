Karan Johar Apologise Over His Joke On Kangana Ranaut And Nepotism

What made Karan Johar clarify and make an apology over his joke on Kangana Ranaut over nepotism?

Bollywood celebrities recently gathered for one of the most talked about events, IIFA 2017. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many others were seen enjoying to their fullest in New York. But one thing that became a debate and controversy from IIFA 2017 stage was Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan’s jibe at Kangana Ranaut over nepotism.

In humour, Karan, Varun and Saif chanted ‘nepotism rocks’ at the IIFA 2017, taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut who had called Karan Johar ‘intolerant’ towards outsiders and a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his ‘Koffee With Karan’. While Karan Johar, Varun, and Saif seemed quite amused with the entire fiasco, their jokes badly backfired on social media.

Well, Karan Johar has now spoken his mind out and has apologized for the same. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan took to twitter for an apology.

I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 18, 2017

Speaking to NDTV, Karan Johar said, “Of course I don’t believe that ‘nepotism rocks’. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it’s your talent, hard work and conviction. It’s the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it.”

Karan further admitted that it was his idea to joke about it. “The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana mention,” he said.

The filmmaker further continued saying, “No matter what I say or feel about my issues with what Kangana said on my talk show Koffee With Karan, I think I was raised to be a dignified, a chivalrous, and a decent person. That’s the upbringing that I was given and I feel that I failed on those accounts. I felt that no matter what my thoughts or personal issues on this, I should not have repeatedly brought that up. For that, I’m deeply regretful.”

In his last word, Karan requested everyone to end the chapter of nepotism and also added saying that he would not talk about Kangana hereafter. The director says, “I want to once and for all say and close this chapter after this and subsequently I will not speak about nepotism nor Kangana because it would be distrustful for her and it would be ungraceful at my end, which I’ve already been. Nepotism is easy access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional.”

