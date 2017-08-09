Karan Johar In A Double Role With Diljit Dosanjh In This Film?

The filmmaker Karan Johar, who had vowed to never act again, is all set to appear in a double role in a film!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a director as well as a producer. And he became an actor also after he made his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bombay Velvet’. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as well. Although it tanked at the box-office, KJo was very much appreciated for his role.

But still, the filmmaker vowed to never return to acting. And now it seems that he himself is going to break that vow. If the reports are to be believed, then Karan is very soon going to act again in a film, and that too having a double role.

He is going to be seen as one of the primary characters in the IIFA film ‘Crazy Hum’. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh. Parts of the film have already been shot at IIFA and many celebs have their cameos in the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A source has been quoted in DNA saying, “But Karan’s is a full fledged role.”

The source adds on saying, “Details of his character has been kept under wraps. This is the biggest surprise of the film. The writers who are working on the set are constantly innovating every day to enhance their script and it was then that they got this brilliant idea of having Karan’s duplicate.”

Meanwhile, Karan has also been in news because of his patch-up with the actress Kajol. Both of them had a fallout after the last year clash between films ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Shivaay’. While KJo was the former’s director-producer, Kajol’s husband Ajay had acted in the latter. And the clash became the reason of clash between the two best buddies. But now the two of them have decided to bury the hatchet and continue their 25 years long friendship.

Watch Video : Mira Rajput GETS Into Funny Food Competition With Karan Johar