Karan Johar Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Kajol, Blames Ajay Devgn!

We all have heard and seen Karan Johar and Kajol’s Friendship goals. The two were great friends but due to some reason had distanced away. Karan Johar in his recently launched novel, “An Unsuitable Boy” explains how they went from being the best of friends to complicated friends. He finally cleared the air and said that the reason of distance between the two was Ajay Devgn. He has always thought of Kajol as his lucky mascot but things turned ugly when the two, Karan johar and Ajay Devgn started sharing cold vibes. They are sharing cold vibes since past few years and it got worse during the release of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and Ajay’s ‘Shivaay’. Then again, once Karan received a call from Ajay where he started abusing him for bitching against Kajol in a party. Both of them, Kajol and Ajay Devgan did not give Karan the chance to clarify anything and had put all the blames on him. Kajol too stood by her husband and did not give the old friend a chance to justify himself.

Karan wrote in his autobiography, “He (Ajay) called me and shouted at me and said some really nasty things because he heard at a party that I said some things about his wife. I just felt that hearsay cannot be the reason for anyone to pick up the phone and say unsavory things to anyone else. You have to give me the chance to defend myself.”

He added, “He put out a statement saying there should be an investigation and sheher re-tweeted it saying ‘SHOCKING’. And that was it. I felt she should not have allowed her husband to say such things about me and even if he had, she shouldn’t have endorsed and thirdly she should have picked up the phone and called me and said sorry for that entire situation. I did like to say and I stand by it is that this is not a phase, a feeling that will change. No matter what, she’s out of my life.

Karan Johar made a lot of films with Kajol like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘My Name is Khan’. He always thought of her as a lucky mascot for him and a great friend but he proudly and boldly confessed that their friendship is a history now.

