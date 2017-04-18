Karan Johar Plans To Launch Prabhas In Bollywood With This Director

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Prabhas has wooed both the South as well as North Indian audiences with his phenomenal acting skills in Baahubali. Very soon we will be able to watch the actor in the upcoming sequel, Baahubali: The conclusion releasing on April 28, this year.

It had been reported earlier by us how the Baahubali actor had turned down many offers as he wanted to give his full attention to Rajamouli’s Baahubali. But now that the actor has finished shooting for that film, he is considering other projects as well. “I’ve got a few good Hindi film offers, but I have two movies in the pipeline that are my home productions. After completing those, if I get good scripts, I would love to do a Hindi film and work in Bollywood,” says Prabhas.

We also know how much fond is Karan Johar of Baahubali, as he is the co-producer and distributor of the Hindi version of the series. But now the media is abuzz with the reports that the director is keen on launching the actor in Bollywood.

The reports are doing rounds that Karan has been talking to Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli for collaboration. They are planning together the Bollywood debut of Prabhas. “Karan has been encouraging Rajamouli to do a Hindi film after Baahubali. They will team up to launch Prabhas in Bollywood,” says the source of DNA.

Well many of us would not be knowing that even if this project happens, then also it would not be the first time that the actor is featuring in a Hindi film. Earlier, Prabhas has been featured in a song of Action Jackson. The song ‘Surya Ast, Punjabi Mast’ also starring Sonakshi Sinha had him dancing on the song.

But the role which is currently on the planning cards, would not be just a cameo but a full-fledged role. If Karan succeeds in convincing Rajamouli, then it would be a delight for the viewers as they will get to see the work of Director-Actor duo once again!