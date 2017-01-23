Kareena Kapoor Khan Loves Saif Ali Khan’s Look In Rangoon

Saif Ali Khan is not only known for his characters in films but also known for his classic style in the industry, whether on screen or off it.

This time around, for Saif’s upcoming release, Rangoon, the actor’s look has caught the special attention of someone.

It is his wife, and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan who have loved the look.

There is a lot of detailing that has been done for Saif‘s look in this Vishal Bhardwaj‘s film as per the character that he plays.

Saif is looking dapper in the suits that he is seen wearing in the trailer. The actor is also sporting a mustache which is adding an interesting flavor to his elegant personality.

Saif’s upcoming film Rangoon has been receiving tremendous response from the audience. The trailer which was released crossed 10 million views in merely 4 days.