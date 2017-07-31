Keep Calm! Shah Rukh Khan’s Hawayein From Jab Harry Met Sejal Is Still In Progress

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Hawayein’ from ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ was released recently. The song rightly brings to screen the essence of love shared by Harry and Sejal.

However, divulging details of the song, Shah Rukh Khan shared that the song is still in progress.

The mini trails introduced us to the cheap and outspoken Harry and the chirpy, vibrant and independent Sejal.

Every new content from the film unfolds more details about the film, giving more insights into the lives of Harry and Sejal.

The upbeat ‘Radha’ showcased the bond between the two, groovy ‘Beech beech mein’ showcased the crazy and carefree side of the two, giving us little insights into the adventures of Harry and Sejal. The celebratory ‘butterfly’ explored the adventures of the duo in India and enchanting ‘Safar’ displayed the life journey of the tour guide Harry.

The fifth song ‘Hawayein’ exhibits the experience of falling in love through the love story of Harry and Sejal. It is the first time we see the romantic relationship of the duo.

The newly released song also presents montages from the film that narrate the love story of the two.

‘Hawayein’ is a soulful romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Harry and Anushka Sharma as Sejal. The song is a testimony of the intense relationship the duo share. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors is sure to warm your heart.

The beautiful lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil are sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that the song is still in progress and the final version for the film is being worked on. The actor shared, “I remember we shot this song at the end, and whenever Imtiaz asked Dada on this song Dada said don’t worry, this song I’ll (Shah Rukh Khan will) definitely handle. So I think it’s just come out of love. We are still doing this song for the film, the song is still in progress. The writers, directors, music directors really look at me with a lot of love when a love song comes.”

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

