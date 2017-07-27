Latest Update On Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Break-Up!

Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are dating from the past 5 years and rumored to have finally ended things.

The couple has broken up almost 4 times within the past two years itself! The rumor mills are now wondering who started the breakup news in the first place. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ duo was rumored to have apparently ended their romance after things began to wither way.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are dating each other from the past 5 years and have faced many such rumors together. Although the actors haven’t given much heed to the media speculations about their relationships, the couple has taken advantage of the publicity it gets them.

Sources revealed to Deccan Chronicle that the actors had drifted apart and decided to go their separate ways. “Ranveer and Deepika have been together for five years. They are no longer a couple. There was no bitter parting. They just drifted apart. They both tried to make it work with the help of their supportive families who wanted to ensure that the relationship made it to the altar. That was one of the problems with the relationship.”

The source also revealed that while Ranveer was keen on a marriage in the future, but Deepika wasn’t ready for it. “..Ranveer wanted a marriage. Deepika completely opposed the idea, arguing that marriage would affect her career at its prime.”

Earlier reports stated that Deepika Padukone was apparently dating co-star Hollywood actor Vin Diesel and Ranveer Singh had moved on with a mystery girl. There was no proof of this news but it spread like wildfire since then. The couple has made no effort to publicly announce their falling apart or even address these rumors at all.

But ultimately the news is untrue and completely false. A report in India Today confirmed the news in a report saying that the actors are very much together and working on their next film ‘Padmavati’ under director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well we really hope this is true.

We have actor Ranveer trying his best to be the perfect boyfriend by flying into visit her during her international shoots. He gives her gifts and spends time with her whenever he can and calls their relationship ‘divine’. The ‘Befikre’ actor was recently seen taking Deepika Padukone out for a drive in his brand new Aston Martin car which he gifted himself for his birthday this year.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in her Hollywood flick ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ with Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has been busy with advertisements and other projects after his film ‘Befrikre’ released last year.

The couple will be seen together in ‘Padmavati’ with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead as well.

Watch Video :Ranveer Singh Snapped In His New Car At GF Deepika Padukone’s Residence