It’s Like I Am Getting Money For Standing There Says Salman Khan When Asked About His Dance Performances In Award Shows

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan seems to be very well aware of his not so amazing dancing skills. But if that earns him good money,then why not?

Bollywood’s most beloved actor, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Salman Khan always speaks his mind . He is one star who is brutally honest about his thoughts to the media.

Every big event is incomplete without Sallu Bhai in Bollywood. Salman is not an actor but a religion. He has followers who are ready to support him no matter what and probably that is why organisers don’t hesitate in paying huge sums to the actor despite his average dancing skills when it comes to award shows.

We often see Salman present at Award shows and giving his dance performance. Seldom do wee see him getting awards. The actor never complains about it and says “

“I have never won an award. I have got some supporting actors award. I like rewards more than awards”

Salman is all set to set the stage on fire this time at IIFA Awards in New York and his fans can’t wait already!

Recently at the press conference of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) , Salman told media that despite his okay-ish dance performance earn him a lot of money. Ever –so-Humourous actor was quoted saying , “Even after such bad performances, they (organisers) are paying me for it. I am more than happy doing it. It’s like I am getting money for standing there,”

Salman also told the media that if his performance turns out the way it is planned, then it is going to be the best IIFA ever and we trust him!

He also thanked his fans and supporters.

IIFA Awards, happening in the beautiful New York this year is going to better and bigger than ever.

Alonside Sallman, we will also see the sizzling Katrina Kaif, adorable Alia Bhatt and heartthrob Varun Dhawan burn the dance floor whereas Diljit Dosanjh will be seen paying tribute to the legend AR Rehman in his melodious voice.