Lucknow Central First Look: Meet Farhan Akhtar Aka Kishan Mohan Girhotra

Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girotra in his upcoming film goes to Lucknow Central Jail.

Farhan Akhtar aka Kishen Mohan Girotra had aspirations to achieve something which landed him in a worst circumstance.

A simple man from Moradabad, Kishen Mohan Girotra had a dream of making it big as a singer, but as fate turns out, he is convicted of an alleged high-profile murder, and is sent to one of the most dreaded jails -Lucknow Central.

Farhan to Twitter sharing, “Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse १८२१ bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017″.



Farhan aka Kishen is drawing support from quarter and his picture holding a slate stating #KishenNirdoshHai has gone viral

‘Lucknow Central’ is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set in Film City and its shoot is happening in full swing.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

