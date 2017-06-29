Mahima Chaudhary’s Cousin And Sister-In-Law Dies In A Car Accident

Mahima Chaudhary’s maternal uncle’s family met with an accident which caused the death of her cousin and sister-in-law.

The Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary’s maternal uncle’s family met with a car accident when they were on Meerut-Hapur road, near Lohia farmhouse. The accident happened when the family’s car was hit by a bus.

The accident happened on this Tuesday afternoon, where her cousin Surya Pratap Kumar died on the spot. Her sister-in-law Aanchal was rushed to the hospital, where she was later announced dead. The actress’ uncle Ashok Kumar is severely injured and is currently under treatment.

In a report of Times Of India, Inder Pal Singh, an investigating officer has been quoted saying, “The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a bus collided with their car, which was being driven by Surya Pratap Singh. While he died on the spot, Aanchal and Ashok Kumar were rushed to a private hospital. Aanchal died late on Tuesday night and Ashok Kumar was referred to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he is struggling for life.”

Satendra, a relative of the family has been quoted saying, “ All of us are in a state of shock. Mahima Chaudhary is the daughter of Surya Pratap’s paternal aunt and in all probability, she will come down to attend the last rites of her cousin and sister-in-law.”

Our condolences are with the family!