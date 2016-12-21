Whoa! Malaika Arora Khan Takes Us Back To Chaiyya Chaiyya

The way Malaika Arora Khan has kept her body, she has given good physique goals for all the mothers and young girls out there. Her appealing personality makes fans want her to see more and more in the films and item songs. Well! Although, Malaika doesn’t always seem to make her appearance in films enough, but her Instagram profile is surely a source where we can get to see her and what we recently saw is something very admirable and nostalgic.

Malaika Arora Khan recently posted about chaiyya chaiyya, the time when she danced on the roof of a train next to Shah Rukh Khan.

This is what she posted:

“Omg!!!! I found this pic n got all nostalgic.love it❤❤#dilse#chaiyyachaiyya #shahrukhkhan #farahkhan #throwback,”

Malaika Arora Khan, who is very popular for item numbers like chaiyya chaiyya, Munni, Honth rasiley and Anarkali disco chali, is recently in the news for her divorce sessions with hubby and actor Arbaaz Khan.

Reportedly, the actress recently visited family court with Arbaaz Khan to file divorce and complete some formalities with their lawyers.

Apart from the stated, the starlet is also in the limelight for her rumored closeness with actor Arjun Kapoor. Many reports speculated that Arjun is the reason behind Malaika Arora Khan’s split with Arbaaz Khan. In fact, recently, Arjun Kapoor was spotted visiting Malaika’s building late night, that left many assume about their secret affair.

In an interview with Savvy Magazine, Malaika Arora Khan said, “Arjun Kapoor is a very dear friend, but people misconstrue things….”.

To people who don’t know, Malaika Arora Khan is currently residing in the Tuscany apartments with son Arhaan after her separation with Arbaaz.

