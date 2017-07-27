Mouni Roy’s Debut In Akshay Kumar’s Gold Is All Thanks To Salman Khan?

It was reportedly Salman Khan who helped Mouni Roy in getting a role for her Bollywood debut!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known in the industry for helping out people. Whether it is Daisy Shah or Katrina Kaif, it was Salman who made their career in the film industry.

And now joining the row is the famous TV actress Mouni Roy. She is currently ruling the TV screens with the second season of her daily soap ‘Naagin’. She is making her debut in B-town with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Gold’.

If the reports are to be believed then it was because of the ‘Tubelight’ actor that Mouni could bag the role in Akki’s film. A source has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “Salman made Daisy the lead actress in Jai Ho and has launched the singing career of Iulia Vantur. He has seen Mouni’s work and felt she deserved a big Bollywood break. It is he who spoke to someone from the unit of Gold and got her an audition. Of course, Mouni did well, subsequently bagging the part.”

It always appeared that Salman is quite fond of Mouni. She had come on his show ‘Bigg Boss’ quite a few times to promote her TV show. And that was why everyone thought that the actress would be making her big screen debut opposite Salman. But nevertheless, it was the superstar only who helped her in entering the B-town.

The film ‘Gold’ is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is based on the athlete Balbir Singh. He was the one who won the first ever gold medal at 1948 London Olympics after Independence. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the athlete, while Mouni will be seen playing his love interest.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, next year.