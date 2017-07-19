Mubarakan Night To Be First Of Its Kind Sangeet Ceremony!

Mubarakan makers are set to host the largest Sangeet ceremony ever. It would be the first time such an event would be hosted.

Mubarakan which is a big fat Indian wedding taking place on 28th July, 2017 is set to bring it closer to reality by hosting a Sangeet ceremony.

The one of its kind Bollywood events would have the entire cast welcoming the audience to experience what a Grand Sangeet ceremony looks like.

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz will be performing live for the audience, enjoying the Sangeet feels. Along with the star cast, the music composer of the film Amaal Mallik and Singer Armaan Mallik too would be seen treating the audience with their performance.

While every family member is seen performing, the director of the film Anees Bazmee also has a surprise planned in the form a special video.

The Sangeet couldn’t get any better as the real life family members Anil Kapor and Arjun Kapoor would have a heart to heart chat with other, leaving no stone unturned to make it a family affair.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture ‘Mubarakan’ revolves around a Big fat Indian wedding and the confusion that surrounds it.

Arjun Kapoor would be seen in a double role, one of Karan and the other of Charan along with his real-life chacha Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh.

The Sangeet will just give us the glimpse of the grandeur of the wedding that would take place at theaters on 28th of July.

The trailer of the film has left audiences to laugh in splits with the catchy punch lines! The songs ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Hawa Hawa’ and ‘Goggle song’ have been receiving a huge response, increasing the anticipation for the film. With an event as such, the excitement is just bound to double.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.