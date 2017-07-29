Mubarakan Wins Audiences Hearts With Its Entertainment Quotient!

Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture ‘Mubarakan’ hit the screen yesterday and took to no time to win the audience across quarters.

The word-of-mouth on the film is terrific and that’s what is driving the family audiences to the theatres.

The comedy film garnered tremendous appreciation from critics and audience alike making it a must watch family entertainer.

‘Mubarakan’ thrives on pure clean comedy without any double meaning jokes or inappropriate scenes. The film stands out with its clean humor in the age of slapstick and adult comedies.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with other cast members like Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Pawan Malhotra and Ratna Pathak Shah appealed to an eight-year-old and eighty years old equally making the film one of the best comedy films in the current times.

The film raked 5.25 crores on the first day, as it saw a growth post evening, raising the occupancy in the theatres.

Talking about the film’s progress director Anees Bazmee shared, “I was standing on the aisle and watching the reaction of people and there is no better joy than watching them laughing all throughout your film. As a director, I live for this day and I am getting calls from all over India calling this film the most entertaining film they have seen in recent times. Yesterday I went to few cinema houses and I am overwhelmed with the love that I have got from them. The word of mouth is very good and I am happy the entire nation will have a happy and a laughing weekend at the movies.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde from Cine1 Studios is running successfully worldwide.

