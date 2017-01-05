New Year New Me For Parineeti Chopra Is This!

The New Year new me, makes people do different things. The Bollywood celebs are also caught by this fever. Guess what it is for Parineeti Chopra!

The 28-year-old actress decided to go for a stylish haircut!! And you’ll agree that she is completely rocking the relatively short hair look!!

The Ishqzaade actress today took to Instagram to post a black and white video of herself at the salon and captioned it as “Haircut dayyyy with @kantamotwani !! @kromakaysalon.”

The video shows her hairdresser blow drying her hair and Pari feeling completely pampered and relaxed.

Professionally, the actress is ready to make a return after a gap of 2 years with Meri Pyaari Bindu also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Based on the life of a Bengali couple, the film was largely shot in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Parineeti had shared the news on Twitter. “It all begins in the city of joy! Bindu’s favourite Abhimanyu will be here soon. Watch out for @ayushmannk @MeriPyaariBindu,” she had tweeted.

It’s a Yash Raj project and the film will be produced by the director of Fan, Maneesh Sharma. Pari is also making her singing debut with this film.

Coming back, what do you think of her new look?

