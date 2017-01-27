OMG! Deepika Padukone Just Returned Back And Her All Black Look Is Jawdropping!

Actress Deepika Padukone who just made her Hollywood debut in Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel is back in the city now. The actress was spotted today morning at the Mumbai airport and the best thing we saw today was her black look!

She has been away from her favorite color since long but today she totally rocked the black avatar. For your information, last year at the same time, Deepika wore all black and she completely donned it. But later she was seen wearing the color everywhere. But when she returned after shooting xXx, she completely changed her look and started experimenting with colors and like always she completely looked breathtaking each time we saw her.

But today when she returned we saw her wearing her favorite color once again and no doubt she completely donned it. She had all smiles for the paparazzi in her black satin pajama set. Earlier Sonam Kapoor was also seen wearing a similar satin robe but of a golden color but Deepika wore a pajama set along with a satin robe.

Check out her all black avatar and tell us whether her look is a yay or a nay for you?