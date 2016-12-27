OMG! Malaika Arora Khan Demands This Whooping Amount As Divorce Settlement

Why do most love stories in Bollywood- including that of Arbaaz-Malaika– have ugly endings? The heat between Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz gets worse each day. According to the latest reports in Bollywood tabloids, Malaika has demanded Rs.10-15 crore from her estranged husband Arbaaz Khan to settle the divorce case.

Apparently, Malaika told the Bandra Family Court that she will not accept anything less than Rs.10 crore and Arbaaz is ready to shell out the money, but over a period of time. Arbaaz also agreed to pay for his 14-year-old son Arhaan Khan‘s education and upbringing.

The child will continue to stay with Malaika. The source adds, “But that would again depend on a lot of things, which includes how quickly Arbaaz and Malaika come to a common point as far as terms and conditions of financial settlement are concerned,“.

Looks like she has moved on and it’s time Arbaaz made arrangements for the big financial crisis ahead.