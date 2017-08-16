Oops! Akshay Kumar’s Stunt Goes Wrong While Wishing Fans For Independence Day – Watch Video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares message for Independence Day via Twitter

We celebrated our country’s 70th Independence Day yesterday and we have never been prouder of our freedom. While many celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and wishes on this day, Akshay Kumar is tweeting in his own unique style.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to twitter to share his wishes on Independence Day with a short video message.

The ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ actor can be seen riding a bicycle but without holding the handlebars in the video. Akshay Kumar then shared that he was in the currently shooting in the same country from whom India had achieved independence and he was feeling very happy. He added that he was as free as he could be in India. The actor wished a happy independence day to all his fans and followers.

Akshay Kumar is seen managing to ride the bicycle without any support. The video ends with him falling off into the grassy sides of the empty roads. He tweeted. “Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling, Happy I-Day.Pls don’t try this @ home”

Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don’t try this @ home pic.twitter.com/VxGr98AhYa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

Looks like the Akshay Kumar is busy shooting in England for his new movie ‘Gold’ with TV actress Mouni Roy. She will be making her debut with this Bollywood movie.

Akshay Kumar’s latest movie ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ released on August 11th and is doing well. The movie talks about the government’s ‘Swacch Bharat’ sanitation program in our country. ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ also stars actress Bhumi Pednekar in an important role as his wife who demands a toilet in the village

We have always been impressed with Akshay Kumar’s acting skills and now love his way of sending Independence wishes from across the world.

