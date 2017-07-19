Oops! Simran Writer Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut After IIFA Drama

Kangana Ranaut was picked on once again by Bollywood writer Apurva Asrani.

The IIFA 2017 held at New York and was hosted by a bunch of celebrities including Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. They went on to hint at jokes on her spat with Karan couple of months ago.

Bollywood writer – editor Apurva Asrani came forward to call out on the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress after the whole fiasco by making a rather blunt comment. He said on his twitter wall, “While she struggles to shrug off multiple accusations of stealing scripts/hijacking films, they earn her sympathy with that stupid, nepotistic gag.”

She struggles to shrug off multiple accusations of stealing scripts/hijacking films & they earn her sympathy with a stupid, nepotistic gag 😡 — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) July 17, 2017

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Only two months ago he had mentioned how Kangana wanted credit as a co-writer for ‘Simran’ when only he had worked on it. The writer has worked with the ‘Queen’ actress for her upcoming film ‘Simran’.

While Twitterati lashed out at the IIFA hosts for their remarks, Varun Dhawan was quick to apologise for it. Karan Johar regretted his jibes and vowed to never mention Kangana or ‘Nepotism’ again. The original issue began when the actress branded Karan as a “flagbearer of nepotism” on his own chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan’.

”I want to once and for all say and close this chapter after this and subsequently I will not speak about nepotism nor Kangana because it would be distrustful for her and it would be ungraceful at my end, which I’ve already been. Nepotism is easy to access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional.”

Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks on both the matters yet.

Watch Video : Arjun Kapoor And Anil Kapoor REACTS On Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Comment