Oops! Sunny Leone Was Caught Making-Out With Boyfriend By Her Father!!

Sunny Leone has seen another side of success with her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. She has now experienced intense fan moments where the fans were dancing and whistling in theaters when her song played in the theater during the movie.

In a candid interview, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood spoke about her greatest nightmares and worse. Former adult star turned Bollywood actress, Karenjit Kaur Vohra disclosed a lot about her early life especially her relationships.

The now hot diva was the self-admitted tomboy when she was younger. She also shared her first love. In high school, Sunny Leone met her first love with whom she had her first kiss while watching the movie ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

While speaking about it, she spoke about any girl’s nightmare. Her father walked in while she was making out with her boyfriend! Oops!!!

Recalling the moment, Sunny said she was sitting on her boyfriend’s lap and busy make outing when her father walked in. Sunny was really embarrassed when she got caught by her father.

She also said that while her boyfriend was hot and sexy basketball player, her parents didn’t like the lad.

The last film in which she was seen as a leading lady is ‘Beiimaan Love’. Currently, she is shooting for ‘Tera Intezaar’ opposite Arbaaz Khan which is directed by Raajeev Walia.