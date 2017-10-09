Padmavati Creates History For Resting The Most Expensive Film On The Shoulders Of An Actress

For decades we have seen and heard about big budgets films being made where a male superstar is the protagonist of the film. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next release, Padmavati has changed the game and has Deepika Padukone playing the main protagonist with the same name.

It is a big and progressive step taken at this time about 200 crores, which also makes this perhaps the most expensive film made in Hindi cinema, are resting on the shoulders of an actress.

Padmavati being the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actress is all set to create royal the charm on screen.

Padmavati is a film about Rani Padmini who was the most beautiful woman in history. She was also the reason for conflict between Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, which is essentially what the film is about.

Given the biggest scale of this project and the requirements to portray this most beautiful woman, Deepika is the most appropriate choice for the role.

If you go to see, the makers had only one choice for this role and had Deepika not agreed to do this film, it would have to be shelved.

The actress is known to add immense value to her projects and producers feel safe with her.

The first look of the actors garnered immense appreciation with Deepika’s unibrow being a highlight.

The trailer which was released only a few hours ago has created a rage on the internet and audience just can’t get over the beautiful trio of Deepika- Shahid-Ranveer.