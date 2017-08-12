Photos: Inside Photos Of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Bungalow

The actor Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala is sure to give you house goals!

The Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been away from the big screen for quite a while now. He is famous in the industry for films like ‘Border’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Dhadkan’ and ‘Awaara Pagal Deewana’.

Although away from his main profession, the actor is still minting a lot of money. He owns clothing boutiques as well as a chain of restaurants in the city. And that is the reason why he is living with loads of luxury.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Suniel owns a bungalow in Khandala which is sure to make you jealous. The house oozes out with luxuries which can give anyone house goals. It is perfect for a weekend getaway from the busy and hectic life of the city. The soothing surroundings and the close to nature feel is just to die for.

The entrance of the residence has these two lion sculptures welcoming you. The insides of the house have been designed with a vintage touch to it. It has even got a bridge across a small water body, which looks absolutely dreamy! The farm house has also got a backyard with a magnificent pool.

The house is surrounded by a big garden which is full of greenery. Idols of Lord Buddha can be found around his house. There are also these pleasant sitting areas in several areas of the house where you can just relax and enjoy your vacation.

Check out some of the pictures of his bungalow here…