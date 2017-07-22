Photos: Sonam Kapoor’s Elegant Ramp Walk In Bridal Avatar For Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla’s wedding collection. The actress looked stunning and perfect bridal in white.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp to present Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s couture collection at a bridal event yesterday. The fashionista grabbed all the eyeballs in stunning ‘Burano’ bridal lehenga inspired by the spectacular majesty of Venice. The famous moti and chikankari work on the elegant lehenga made the outfit look every bit of elegant.

The fashion designer duo brought everyone’s wedding dream alive with their amazing collections from engagement to haldi and finally the Shaadi. From venue to theme, each thing was detailed and organized keeping ”Shaadi by Marriot”tag in mind. The house was power-packed with music and drama as models walked the ramp alongside contemporary dance performers. The elegant wedding collection infused a soft Parisian touch with glamour for a range of creations.

Where people don’t prefer wearing white at the wedding, Sonam Kapoor has just changed everyone’s mind and trend by wearing stunning white lehenga as a bridal outfit.

