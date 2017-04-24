Exclusive: Baahubali Prabhas Reveals How This Was A Patience Tester For Everybody – Watch Video

Baahubali: The Conclusion- This movie has been shot since such a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for it to come out, the movie has gained more audience than expected on almost every social media handle.

We had an interview with the Baahubali’s star Prabhas where he told us that the movie took almost five years to complete and it was like a patience tester for him and everybody.

When asked about his personal struggle with the movie, he said “We all took the challenge and we thought like we might finish in 3years or 4years you know, but a challenge is a challenge and first as the principal actor I have to give time to make a project like this. So I need to give time and Rajamouli will take care of everything.”

So, looks like everyone shares a great bond with each other from the star cast and the team is definitely a hit one, the first part of the movie isn’t lacking behind in proving this.

Rajamouli is the new hero amongst directors and this movie of his is almost of the level of Jurassic Park. They have used more than 8000 graphic designers for the editing of Baahubali.

The movie is starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty. P.S. Anushka is the only actress who has worked twice with Rajamouli. It is slated to release on April 28th 2017. With 50m views on the trailer, the movie is going to have a blast, releasing in 2500 screens.

