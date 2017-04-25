Teaser Of Prabhas’ Saaho To Release With Baahubali: The Conclusion!

The Baahubali actor Prabhas has won over many hearts with his role in the Baahubali series. And this seems fair, as the actor has fully dedicated his four years for this film.

We had earlier reported how Prabhas had turned down the offers of many Bollywood and Tollywood films that he was getting. He wanted to focus only on Baahubali and was committed to SS Rajamouli for a great work.

But now since he has finished shooting for Baahubali series, he can start with other films. The title of his next project has been announced. The makers of Saaho revealed the news on Sunday, saying that the film will be made in three different languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Prabhas also revealed the news to his fans via his Facebook handle. The actor wrote, “Very happy to share that my next film is SAAHO, a trilingual (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil), directed by Sujith and produced by my friends Vamsi and Pramod. Get ready for the special teaser of Saaho with Baahubali2 in the theatres from April 28th.”

The film has actually not gone on floors but to make out most from the opportunity of attaching the teaser with the epic drama, Baahubali: The Conclusion, the makers of Saaho have shot this special teaser with Prabhas.

It is a treat for all the fans of Prabhas who will be able to see the actor’s role in his next venture. The film is going to be directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth and UV Creations will be producing it. The famous Bollywood trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be composing the music of the film.

Talking over the budget of the film, Sujeeth the director said earlier in the week, “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element.”

“Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively. We go on the floors from the end of May,” says the director.