Guess Who Will Star Opposite Prabhas In Saaho? Twitterati Not Happy!

Prabhas’s next film ‘Saaho’ will star Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and fans are going crazy with the news.

Prabhas is back with another major movie ‘Saaho’. The south Indian actor will be seen in the action thriller. ‘Saaho’ is rumoured to be even bigger than ‘Baahubali 2’. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen playing the villain role for the movie.

The movie has been making news for not finalizing the leading lady. With many actresses in the running from Anushka Shetty to Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde, the female lead had been revealed. Rumours are that the magic duo Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were supposed to star together in ‘Saaho’ but now the actress has been replaced by someone else. And it is none other than Bollywood’s bubbly actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier roped in for the movie but the deal was cancelled when she asked for more money. Now it looks like the actress is ready to join ‘Saaho’.

The producer of the movie Ramesh Bala confirmed the news via twitter. He stated that Shraddha Kapoor is the final leading lady against Prabhas.

And it looks like not many are keen for the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor to star against Prabhas. The fans are clearly upset over this news and here are some of their reactions.

Worst pairing…..😖 — Asma (@asma_patwegar) August 15, 2017

Some compared their physical differences while some went onto state that they could have picked a better actress instead.

Two tall people would be a deadly combo!! Shraddha would look like a puny little thing !! — shirin (@ShireenSheema) August 15, 2017

And some just outrightly begged Prabhas to do something about this apparent mistake in the casting.

Pls annas do something shraddha is not at all perfect — prabhas fc (@soumili100) August 14, 2017

‘Saaho’ is a multilingual film and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie will be shot across Abu Dhabi, Europe, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will begin shooting this month.

We wonder how Shraddha Kapoor will react to this trolling over her next role.

