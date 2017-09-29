Prabhas’ Special Message To Fans On The Swach Bharat Initiative!

Baahubali fame Prabhas took to his social media to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of October 2nd. The actor posted a message on Facebook highlighting his thoughts on the Swach Bharat initiative.

The actor who charmed the audience with his Baahubali act reached out to his followers and declared his personal inclination towards the nationwide initiative.

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform Prabhas wrote, “To All my wonderful fans, As we approach this significant day, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, who always strived for cleanliness, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the great work happening on making India clean and green with the Swach Bharat Initiative. It’s something that I personally believe in. Keeping my country clean and healthy is not just my duty as a citizen but also a habit.To all those who feel the same as me, let’s continue doing our best for a cleaner India. Our country will definitely be more beautiful than it already is. Jai Hind!”



Prabhas also urged like-minded people to continue contributing towards the cleanliness and health of the country.

After delivering India’s biggest blockbuster ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, Prabhas will next be seen in an action-packed ultramodern trilingual Saaho alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.