Will Priyanka Chopra’s Lookalike Navpreet Banga Join Bigg Boss 11?

Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike Navpreet Banga might end up participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.
Bigg Boss 11 is all set to return back on TV with Salman Khan. The actor and host for the reality TV show has already finished shooting promos for Bigg Boss 11 which is set to release around September this year. And this time the participants are said to be an odd combination.
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and now in Hollywood with her ‘Quantico’ and her latest movie Baywatch. The actress knows about her doppelganger Navpreet Banga and has tweeted to her about this as well.
Showed this to mom & almost fooled her hahaha! @navpreetbanga,this is uncanny but #MomKnowsBest #Doppelgangerhttps://t.co/B5NuVBZYLH
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 14, 2016
The list is yet unconfirmed but looks like Navpreet Banga will be joining the club very soon. Celebrities like Achint Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, TV actor Nandish Sandhu are rumoured to join the reality TV show this year.
Navpreet Banga is a professional weightlifter and most probably a new entry to the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 this year. She is a Canada based fitness expert and vlogger. Many now know her as Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike.
She is a gym freak and loves posting pictures of her workout techniques and snaps from her photo shoots. Navpreet Banga also seems to like travelling, photography and modeling. She is also a Youtuber and actor.
The reality show is trying an aam aadmi participant and her name is doing the rounds. While it is still speculation, Navpreet Banga could be the next aam aadmi participant to join the house.
Do you think Priyanka Chopra and Navpreet Banga are doppelgangers?
Hello ☺️🍃 How is everybody doin? Forgot to make a post for 22nd Birthday on April 8😝👏🏼 Just wanted to say its been such an incredible year.. I’ve learnt so many things, one of which I’d like to share. You will make many mistakes in life because we feel that the moment right now is in control of our emotions and actions. Maybe the moment in which we live right now, we are lonely, sad, clueless, jobless, broken or inlove. We may make decisions based on how we feel because we think this moment is it. It is my reality. But I’d like to tell you it isn’t. I’d like to tell you that your world is much bigger than this moment and there is so much coming your way, you don’t even know it. So don’t feel stuck in any moment and make decisions based on solely your emotions. Your emotions are not reliable source. Make decisions based on your knowledge of yourself. Knowing your value, the brightness of your future, the richness of happiness you WILL feel and are meant to feel. So every time you feel stuck in a moment, remember that your world is much bigger and it will pass in no time and a whole new beautiful day will come and blow your socks off😊♥️ Have an incredible day my loves! #LoveYourself #BirthdayPost #SherniBanke
