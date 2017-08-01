Will Priyanka Chopra’s Lookalike Navpreet Banga Join Bigg Boss 11?

Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike Navpreet Banga might end up participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to return back on TV with Salman Khan. The actor and host for the reality TV show has already finished shooting promos for Bigg Boss 11 which is set to release around September this year. And this time the participants are said to be an odd combination.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and now in Hollywood with her ‘Quantico’ and her latest movie Baywatch. The actress knows about her doppelganger Navpreet Banga and has tweeted to her about this as well.

The list is yet unconfirmed but looks like Navpreet Banga will be joining the club very soon. Celebrities like Achint Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, TV actor Nandish Sandhu are rumoured to join the reality TV show this year.

Navpreet Banga is a professional weightlifter and most probably a new entry to the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 this year. She is a Canada based fitness expert and vlogger. Many now know her as Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike.

She is a gym freak and loves posting pictures of her workout techniques and snaps from her photo shoots. Navpreet Banga also seems to like travelling, photography and modeling. She is also a Youtuber and actor.

The reality show is trying an aam aadmi participant and her name is doing the rounds. While it is still speculation, Navpreet Banga could be the next aam aadmi participant to join the house.

Do you think Priyanka Chopra and Navpreet Banga are doppelgangers?

