PVR Cinemas Partners With Rentrak For Movie Box Office Measurement

comScore, formerly Rentrak, today announced an agreement with PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium movie exhibition company in India, to launch its International Box Office Essentials service to report daily theater-level information.

Under this agreement, PVR Cinemas will utilize Rentrak’s Box Office Essentials service and provide them with daily box office results for its cinema circuit, which includes 562 screens in 48 Indian cities.

“We have been watching Rentrak’s growth and acceptance in the nation with studios and feel that the time is right for PVR to adopt their box office measurement systems. Their robust platform gives us the tools to provide our Studios and Distributors with the best and the most relevant Box Office information available, every day during the year. We are excited to partner with Rentrak and are of belief that PVR’s participation will help accelerate the era of transparency in the Indian movie Industry,” said Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Strategy, PVR Limited.

“We are proud to partner with the biggest exhibitor in India, which is one of the fastest-growing theatrical markets in the world,” said Mr Ron Giambra, Executive Vice President of Commercial, comScore. “We look forward to a mutually enriching association with PVR Cinemas. This is a big step in the direction of our commitment to provide the Indian Industry with precise movie measurement,” he added.