Meri Pyaari Bindu New Song Afeemi: Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Your Couple Goals

Afeemi is the new song from Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyaari Bindu and you will fall in love with it.

The song Afeemi starring Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyaari Bindu is out with its video, and this isn’t just an audio clip that you have to listen to. You can watch and accordingly enter your La La Land, the song is all about love, love and lovers.

You can drown in the song and love it even more when you hear it twice. It’s that perfect combination of two lovers and Ayushmann looks like the most giving person, while Bindu enjoys the love she’s showered with.

Parineeti Chopra is a struggler in the film and she wants to become a singer, Ayushmann helps her through the way and also side by side is living his own dream. The two share a perfect duo and whoever decided to screen them together surely has a good brain.

The movie, its songs and the way the chapters were released earlier have taken so much of views and made new fans. The movie is already a hit. And who doesn’t like love stories? Nobody.

Ayushmann plays the lover of the film, where he is a writer and wants to help Parineeti Chopra conquer her dreams and he is someone who’s all willing to give the best he can. We can clearly see that the movie is the best version of itself.

Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans are going crazy over the film and are eagerly waiting for May 12th 2017. We’re all excited to see them as a pair, we already have, but that’s just a bit of it. Right?

We can say that the song pretty much displays the love story of Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana. The outline of the story is quite clear after watching this song and the lyrics of this song are quite appreciable.

Watch the video here: