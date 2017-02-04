Raees Actress Mahira Khan Meets Shah Rukh Khan At Press Conference, Here’s What She Had To Say!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s leading actress Mahira Khan from Raees, couldn’t be a part of any promotional activity of the film in India due to the ban imposed on the Pakistani actors from working here. Post release, Mahira interacted with the media in Mumbai via video call yesterday. During her live interview yesterday, Mahira expressed her happiness on working with Shah Rukh Khan and that how much fans in Pakistan are eagerly waiting for the film to release there.

The actress said, “Raees is releasing soon in Pakistan and believe me everybody is waiting for the film just like people had waited all over the world and I believe that it is going to do amazing business here.”

Mahira Khan, who plays Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in Raees, also shared that how her family reacted to the film. She added, “The big fear was people will come to watch the movie and hoot for Shahrukh, not for me. When my family watched the movie, they were also screaming for him. But the kind of response I received has been completely fantastic and I am very grateful, Sharing the experience of working with King Khan, Mahira said, “I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I used to wish I wasn’t a big Shah Rukh fan. It was scary but it got better, especially after we shot Zaalima. Working with him is a dream come true. Nothing short of that.”

Mahira also revealed that how she learned dancing for Raees songs, Zaalima and Udi Udi Jaye. Though video call interview, she stated, “I’ve to rehearse a lot for the songs. The choreographers used to give me examples of the other great Bollywood actresses.”

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. Raees is doing well at the Box Office and is receiving rave response. The gangster drama film has not only set the Indian shores abuzz but also continues to dominate worldwide. The film has collected Rs 226 crore worldwide, which puts the film in 21st place on the all-time list.

Also, the makers of the film revealed yesterday at the press conference, a new song “Halka Halka” from Raees, which was edited to short the length of the running time, will be released soon. How excited are you?

