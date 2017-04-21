Randhir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE On Daughter Karisma Kapoor’s Marriage With Sandeep Toshniwal!

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor speaks up on daughter’s marriage rumours with Sandeep Toshniwal.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur has begun his new life again. The Delhi-based businessman recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Priya Sachdev followed by a royal reception in New York. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is also in a happy space and is allegedly dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

Ever since Sunjay Kapur has tied the knot with Priya, speculations are rife that Karisma Kapoor might also head for the second marriage with alleged boyfriend, Sandeep Toshniwal. However, with the latest reports, wedding is not on the cards for the actress anytime soon. In an interview to DNA, Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor said his daughter is in a good place right now, and that marriage is not on the cards right now

Randhir Kapoor said, “I think Lolo is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her, but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don’t think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is. Lolo is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn’t feel the need to get married. Kareena too is very settled today and Saif has kept her very happy. He is a wonderful son-in-law and a fine man.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep is seen making public appearances with Karisma Kapoor. In fact, he is very much a part of Kapoor family. He is also seen attending parties with Karisma Kapoor and her B-town friends.

Sandeep is also going through a hard time to get the divorce from his first wife, Dr. Ashrita. Reports suggest the preliminary divorce proceedings have already begun.

