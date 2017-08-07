Revealed: Vivek Oberoi’s New Business Venture

Skylimit, one of USA’s leading integrated wellness center opens its first clinic in World Trade Center at Cuffe Parade, for its Indian patron

Syklimit, which has the best in class medical technology, provides a holistic approach to its treatment for the clients. An investment of Rs.500 crore will be pumped over a period of 3 years into opening 150 wellness centers across India.

With Skylimit services coming to India, it has not only brought world-class treatment, but world-class medical practitioners as well from the US like- Dr. Jeff Miceli- an expert in treating diabetes and autoimmune diseases, Dr. J. Franklin- Vice President and Director of Operations at SkyLimit – leading practitioner of Integrative and Anti-Aging medicine for over 18 years, Dr. Shilpa Desai – COO of Skylimit- India’s first renowned Health Psychologist with expertise in complete concept of MIND, BODY AND SOUL, Dr. Urvashi Mehta who’s passion is to combine the benefits of alternative medicine to allopathic medicine, including Ayurveda, natural medicine, chiropractic and physical, and functional medicine to get to the root cause of disease and help people achieve their best well being and Dr. Pulin H. Patel, Medical Director for SkyLimit, an expert in Internal Medicine

At the launch, Skylimit also announced its partnership with Life Vantage, which is a 220 million dollar company.

Commenting on the opening of its first wellness center, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who is also a major stakeholder in this venture said, “I am delighted to be the part of Skylimit’s growing tribe of holistic and non- invasive approach to health. This is a major shift in offering treatment, that minimizes pain and paves the way towards a healthier recovery.”

One of the USP of this wellness center is that the services provided are non-invasive.

Mr. Haresh Mehta founder of Skylimit had pledged to bring his services from US to India, post his personal experience with the centre.

Speaking on the inauguration of the center he said, “My only mission life is to improve the lives of 200 million middle class people with health issues across India. I had promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that I will solve their health issues and Skylimit is the answer to my mission. “

Skylimit has more than 900 American doctors and 2 Clinics in the USA. They have patented and trademarked all its services and treatments. They have a distinctive specialty in diabetes reversal, weight loss and skin care.