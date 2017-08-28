Rishi Kapoor Calls Radhe Maa A Fraudster, The Godwoman Reacts!

Rishi Kapoor had tweeted calling Radhe Maa and others as fraudsters, on which the controversial Godwoman has finally reacted!

India is a land full of people who have a blind faith in all those godmen who, in the name of faith and belief, do all sort of crimes. And this became evident after what seeing the case of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The case has again sparked the controversy around all these conmen. It was the Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who took to social media and called them fraudsters. He even mentioned a few names which included the controversial god-woman Radhe Maa.

Kapoor, via his Twitter account, tweeted saying, “Frauds. Blind faith in con people. Government must punish these fraudsters. Sukhwinder Kaur (Radhema) Gurmeet, Asaram, Nityananda. All Criminals!”

Frauds.Blind faith in con people.Government must punish these fraudsters.Sukhwinder Kaur(Radhema)Gurmeet,Asaram,Nityananda.All Criminals! pic.twitter.com/1Sm2gqagBq — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

Rashe Maa was asked about her opinion on the same, by India Today. Acting all cool and calm, the lady said, “Rishi Kapoor is a very good person. He has done no sin, and therefore, made a comment against me. Lord Shiva will give an answer to him.”

Well, for those who do not know, Radhe Maa is as famous as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh or Asaram Bapu. Earlier also, she has been into multiple controversies. Multiple cases have been filed against her accusing her of harassment for dowry. A woman had confessed that Radhe Maa had provoked her in-laws to demand more dowry. She was even forced to work at her ashram.

In fact, the actress Dolly Bindra had also lodged a complaint accusing her of se*ual harassment and threatening.

On a related note, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been found guilty in the rape case against him. The Dera chief, although in prison, is getting a VIP treatment there. Even after being found guilty, Ram Rahim is not being treated like a criminal.

