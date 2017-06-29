Rs 500 Crore Online Scam: Shah Rukh Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Under CBI Investigation!

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have landed up into a trouble over a case on the alleged Rs 500 crore online ponzi scam. Reportedly, the scam involves the Ghaziabad-based Webwork Trade Links Pvt Ltd in Uttar Pradesh and the case for the same has been registered to CBI. The Complainant has named Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well who endorsed Webwork Trade Link’s shadow company Addsbook Marketing in 2016.

However, both the actors are not named as either accused or suspects in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to reports, a probe has been initiated in the scam and FIR has been registered against the promoters of Webwork Trade Links, Anurag Garg, and Sandesh.

Reports also suggest that Anurag Garg and Sandesh are accused of duping thousands of investors, which involves Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as brand ambassadors of Addsbook Marketing, the complaint alleged. Garg and Verma allegedly took money from people assuring them with profitable payments for every click on advertisements on their website. This way they collected over Rs 500 crore from around two lakh people.

”People have invested heavily as they were influenced by both celebrities. Addsbook is a shadow company of Webwork Trade Links Pvt Ltd. It is an eyewash to lure more people to join the company. After the endorsement of Addsbook Marketing, innocent people invested their hard earned money in the company, hence both the celebrities are equally responsible for the wrongdoings of the company,” Indian Express quoted the complaint.

