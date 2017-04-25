Salim Khan’s REACTION After Watching Son Salman Khan’s Tubelight Will Make You Want To Watch The Film NOW!

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan saw his upcoming film Tubelight and gave an overwhelming response.

Every year, the Bollywood lovers wait for Eid as it always brings a blockbuster movie from one of the Khans. This year also a film from one of the Khans of Bollywood is releasing and it is going to be Tubelight ki Eid!

Salman Khan is coming up with his Indo-Chinese themed film, Tubelight which is directed by Kabir Khan. Recently, the director of the film shared that he had shown the film to Salman’s father, Salim Khan and that he got an overwhelming response from him.

Kabir said, “I showed him the first cut. He came out of the edit room and without saying a word, gave me a big, tight hug. Need I say more?” Salim Khan personally shared his views on the film saying, “(It is) a beautiful film. Kabir has made it well.”

It will be very interesting for you all to know that the father, who has been a story writer in the Bollywood industry, has been continuously guiding Kabir for his films. Before the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan also, he had advised Kabir to not include the song ‘Aaj Ki Party’ at the end. The father says, “I told Kabir to not put the song at the end of Bajrangi Bhaijaan because it was diluting the impact of the film.”

In fact the tagline of Tubelight, “Kya tumhe yakeen hai?” is also given by Salim Khan. But being a very modest human being, he says, “We were all discussing it and it is always a team effort.”

The director has been grateful to him saying, “I always make it a point to narrate the script to him before I start filming. How many people have the privilege of getting a living legend to doctor their script? He has always come up with invaluable inputs for me. For Tubelight, too, he gave me a few pointers that made the screenplay better.”

Tubelight also stars the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The film is going to hit the screens on June 25th, this year.

