Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar’s Battle Of Saragarhi Shelved?

Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar’s big collaborations is not happening anymore?

Earlier this year, Salman Khan and Karan Johar along with Akshay Kumar had joined hands to roll out their maiden. The trio made a big announcement that they will collaborate for an upcoming project. Akshay Kumar was to play the lead role in it. The movie was supposed to be produced under Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s production banner. This news had left fans excited like never before as them coming together for the first time was unexpected.

It was being said that the film will be based on the Battle of Saragarhi. However, in the latest developments, the film has been shelved. As per media reports, the trio has decided not to go ahead with the project. The project was to start in mid-2017 but that has not happened yet. The reports further state that Akshay Kumar has quite a few upcoming projects, which has kept him busy. Meanwhile, Karan and Salman Khan have also moved on and are not planning to continue with the project.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Another film on the same subject featuring Randeep Hooda to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is also going to be shelved soon. Randeep Hooda’s film’s shooting got started but it didn’t continue for some issues.

Meanwhile, last time when Salman, Akshay and Karan Johar came together was during the ‘2.0’ poster launch when Salman stopped by to pay a surprise visit to Superstar Rajinikanth. However, fans have to wait a little more to happen the same again as their upcoming project has reportedly shelved. Let’s wait for the official statement from the makers of the film itself.

Well, Salman, Akshay and Karan Johar fans do not lose hopes, there are possibilities that the trio might team up for some other project soon or later.

Watch Video : Salman Khan With Mom Helen Departs For IIFA 2017 New York