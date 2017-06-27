Salman Khan On Being Among The Highest Paid Entertainers: I Still Haven’t Been Able To Buy My House

Salman Khan remains unfazed as his recently released movie Tubelight fails to impress people, jokes about being on the Forbes list of highest paid entertainers.

The Forbes list of highest paid entertainers included big names from Bollywood also. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have also been listed on the list among some Hollywood names. Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said that he doesn’t know where all his money is going. He said, “You know Shah Rukh and I were speaking last night, and we said, “Yeh kya (Forbes’ list) hai? Hamesha, we fall short of money to buy this or that…”I still haven’t been able to buy my house. I used to fall short by a few lakhs before, and then it became a crore, then few, and now I’m short by quite a few crores to buy my own place. And then this Forbes’ list!”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked what he does with his money, given that he still lives in a 1BHK flat in Galaxy Apartments, Salman joked, ”I don’t have that money. I seriously don’t have that money. I was going through it and going, Yeh paise kahan hai, bhai? Kidhar?” When a film makes Rs 500 crore, only a very nominal amount from that comes to you. It’s just that your business is worth Rs 500 crore.”

He even added that the appearances of lawyers for him at the court cost him so much of money. He said, “Arre, Forbes ko kya pata ki mere kharche kitne hain? Every time the lawyers go to court for me, they charge as much, or even more, than I make. We do about, what, 10 appearances in a year? Inke ho jaate hain 70-80 appearances in a year!”

Currently, the actor is busy with the marketing process of Tubelight and after this, the 51-year-old actor will resume shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Watch Video Salman Khan, Shah Rukh With AbRam Celebrate Eid With Fans