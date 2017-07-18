Salman Khan Will Once Again Romance Sonakshi Sinha And Its Not Dabangg 3

The Dabbang Jodi Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha might be seen again in Sonakshi starrer Crazy Hai Hum.

He is handsome and She is beautiful, together they are perfect. The Dabbang Jodi, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, popular and loved for their amazing chemistry on screen might be seen sharing the screen space together again and we can’t be any happier!

Currently, the stunning actress has been shooting for her upcoming movie Crazy Hai hum at the IIFA awards In New York City and are organized by Wizcraft, a co-producer of the movie along with Vashu Bhagnani. Shooting at an award show? Yeah, that’s right! The film is said to explore what goes behind the scenes of a Bollywood Award Show.

Recently news of Salman performing a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha And Diljit Dosanjh starrer Crazy Hai Hum was making rounds. Salman Khan confirmed the news at the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2017 in New York and told the media that he has already shot for the film.

Salman Shot not only at the green carpet but also on the stage and so did Sonakshi. We hope we get to see the two sharing the screen together!

The duo will also be seen in the next sequel of Dabbang. However, we are not very certain about when it will go on floors and released! We hope it is soon though.

The movie, Crazy Hai Hum directed by Chakri Toleti will rope in a few other Bollywood celebrities to play themselves.The movie with Diljit And Sonakshi in the lead might also have the director Karan Johar doing a cameo. Aditya Roy Kapoor is also said to be a part of the movie.

While we wait for the movie to release, we can’t wait to see this year’s IIFA bigger and better than ever!