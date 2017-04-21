Saqib Saleem And Taapsee Pannu Turn Fitness Buddies

It’s a known fact that both the actors are fitness freaks and push the envelope to the core when it comes to fitness and staying fit. A duo of such actors who seemed to have made this their mantra to their friendship and bond is Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem. Saqib since the past few years has been majorly into fitness and has enrolled himself to heavy weight exercises and since then he is been following a strict regime to look leaner and fit.

WhereasTaapsee Pannu follows the unconventional way to stay fit and healthy and has been training mix martial arts and other light weight exercises including sporting activities. Both the actors’ share common desire to stay fit came into light when they were working together in their upcoming romantic film Makhna in the lead pair. In between the shots whenever they got time they use to share anecdotes on fitness to each other and even spent time working out together and playing sports activities.

Even after film completion they both continued being fitness buddies imparting fitness tips to each other. “Taapsee is more of outdoor person then a gym person she persuaded me to join her for a couple of sessions of squash where she beat me black n blue but then I did get my revenge from her by making her slog it out in the gym during our 2 schedules .. but now post Naam Shabana she has gotten into great shape so now it will be fun to workout together in our last schedule, says Saqib Saleem.