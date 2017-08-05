Sara Ali Khan Not Allowed To Date Any One For This Bizarre Reason?

Allegedly, Amrita Singh has asked her daughter Sara Ali Khan to stay away from her male friends till her Bollywood debut!

Another Bollywood star kid, Sara Ali Khan is all set to put her first step in the Hindi film industry as an actress. The young lady is the daughter of the actors and ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

While her parents got separated back in 2004, both of them have been very supportive towards her passion for acting. In fact, her mom has been the one who is keeping a keen eye on everything related to her debut. Amrita was also seen joining Sara in the dinner meeting with the director and actor of her debut film.

And now according to a report of Deccan Chronicle, Amrita has asked her daughter to stay away from her male friends till her Bollywood debut. A source says, “Stars are in the news for wrong reasons mostly for their link-ups. And it happens a lot with the younger stars. So Sara has been informed clearly to stay away from link-up stories, which may emerge with the primary motive of promoting her debut, Kedarnath.”

A media observer has also been quoted saying, “Cinema is changing. People are interested in controversies around the content of the film, rather than about stars and their relationships. Otherwise, Jagga Jasoos would be a hit. Because people would have wanted to know about how Katrina Kaif did not get along with Ranbir Kapoor anymore.”

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s debut, she is going to be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of the male lead. The film is said to be a love story, which is in its pre-production stage. It is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year.

