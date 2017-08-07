See Pic: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Khan Is All Smiles Posing With Suhana Khan’s Friends

AbRam Khan is as cute as his father Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to posing with girls!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan is already a star. Everytime a picture of his surfaces online, it goes viral immediately. People love to see a glimpse of the little star. With little toddlers like Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, Aaradhya Bachchan being amongst the most famous star kids of B-town, AbRam is no behind.

A latest picture of the smallest member of the Khan family has come online. And we just can’t stop talking about his cuteness. In the picture, AbRam can be seen posing with a few girls who are his elder sister, Suhana Khan’s friends.

And we should say that the little boy has inherited the same genes from his father SRK, when it comes to posing with girls. As he looks equally cute in the snap as his father looks in those with his female co-stars.

Abram with girls..Abram’s smile so cute.💕 #abramkhan A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

From the way little AbRam poses in his clicks, he seems to be a very camera-friendly kid. But, it was just a few days ago when Shah Rukh was snapped at the airport with his little munchkin in his hands. He was coming back from Dubai after promoting his film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. He was also accompanied by his co-star Anushka Sharma. That day, the kid looked in no mood to get clicked. And hence the superstar just rushed to his car without posing for the shutterbugs.

It was in the year 2013 when everyone got to know that the celeb couple SRK and Gauri are going to have their third baby after Aryan and Suhana. AbRam was brought into this world with the help of surrogacy. And just 4 years old, the little one has stolen our hearts everytime we see his pictures and videos!

