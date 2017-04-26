Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Clash Again? This Time It’s Because Of Salman Khan

Box-office clashes have become flavour of the season. With the year starting with a big clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, it seems to have just started.

In fact, we hear that there might be a problem lingering between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn due to Salman Khan!!

Confused?

Both the two actors found themselves competing not over the film’s release but its trailer when they approached Salman Khan. They both wanted their respective films (Ajay Devgn’s action-thriller Baadshaho and SRK’s untitled next directed by Imtiaz Ali) be attached to Salman Khan’s high-anticipated movie ‘Tubelight’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about it, a leading tabloid quoted a source saying, “Tubelight is a big holiday release. It is customary to attach multiple trailers with such films. We will be happy to accommodate both [trailers] if the stars agree to the arrangement.”

Confirming the news, Amar Butala, the CEO of Salman Khan production banner said, “The makers of both films have approached us and we have decided to attach the two trailers with our film.”

Seems like SRK and Ajay Devgn will squabble over screen space again after Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Son Of Sardaar’ clashed at the box office in 2012. The two seem to be at loggerheads after that but soon waived a white flag over dinner in Bulgaria two years ago.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in Tubelight. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on June 23.