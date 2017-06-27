Shah Rukh Khan On His Biopic: My Biopic Will Be Boring Without My Controversies

Shah Rukh Khan believes that if someone makes his biopic, it will be boring!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. His journey has been definitely inspiring looking at his career graph moving from a TV actor in ‘Fauji’ to a supporting actor in ‘Deewana’ to being a superstar with films like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Raees’.

But when the actor is asked upon his biopic to be made in future, he says, “I never let people know the most interesting part of my life, not the closest people too. So you’ll never get a good script, unless I write it. Whatever they will make of my life will be a success story. And, success stories are extremely boring.”

SRK talks about his own story as he says, “I will tell you what my story is, it is a story of a boy who came to the city of dreams, struggled, lost his parents early in life, became a big star without having a Bollywood godfather. It won’t work until I flop and do something legendary that is so controversial that people get shocked.”

Talking about the reason of his viewpoint on his biopic, he says, “A very senior journalist had once asked me if I think I’ll ever be legendary, I was young and I said yes. And the gentleman told me no, you can’t be a legend unless you are controversial. My biopic will be boring without my controversies and I’m the only one who knows them.”

Well, after this one thing that we definitely know is that Shah Rukh Khan is a very secretive man!

He is going to be seen on the screens with Anushka Sharma in the upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releasing on August 4, this year.