Shah Rukh Khan In Raees City, Ahmedabad For Promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and team ‘Raees‘ have been on a multi-city promotional spree ever since the release of the film. They’ve had a great time spreading some love and having a phenomenal experience in Hyderabad, Pune, Amritsar and finally Raees visits his native city, Ahmedabad!

‘Raees‘ is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the plot deals with liquor prohibition in the state where SRK plays the role of a bootlegger. It was only imperative that Shah Rukh would want to come to the ‘Raees‘ city to interact with his fans and thoroughly entertain them.

The Badshah had a busy day lined up with interviews and events all day long. He was seen at his energetic best in spite of having a hectic schedule, and continued to woo his fans, who had gathered in large numbers.

‘Raees,’ has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and the audience has been loving King Khan in a never-seen-before intense avatar. His raw and rugged demeanor and action stunts have left the fans spellbound. It is fascinating to see that the film Apart from ringing in domestic markets it is also doing good Exceptional business in the international markets!

The ‘Raees‘ euphoria had begun soon after its trailer was unleashed and it captivated the audience who were blown over by SRK‘s kohl-eyed pathan look and Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s phenomenal acting skills and punchlines. The songs and the dialogue promos added much zing to the anticipation of the film. SRK‘s role as the anti-hero is being highly appreciated and applauded. He has always had the knack of nailing grey characters and his roles in ‘Darr,’ ‘Baazigar‘ and ‘Anjaam‘ have always gotten him immense love and praise.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees‘ continues to woo the audience and win hearts worldwide.

