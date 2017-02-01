Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: Who Won The First Week Worldwide Box Office Battle!

This year witnessed a competition between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the Box Office. Both the films are doing well at the Box Office. But Raees has witnessed a huge lead in the collections since day one. Of course, one of the reasons is Shah Rukh Khan’s star power. Raees is not only dominating the domestic market but has also set the international market on fire. On the other hand, Kaabil has maintained its steady pace in domestic as well in the international market.

SRK’s gangster film has done a good first-week worldwide business in its first week (7 days). The film has done the business of whopping Rs 209 crore worldwide. Raees has become the 11th highest total ever and the fourth highest ever for Shah Rukh Khan. Raees has been loved and appreciated extensively. The film has already entered the much-talked 100 crore club in the domestic market and is looking forwards for higher collections.

On the other hand, Kaabil is below the mark and has collected Rs 104 crore worldwide in seven days. The film stands at 45th position. Till now, Kaabil has done a business of Rs 61.50 crore in India and approximately 43 crores at the overseas box office. The film needs to remain steady at the box office in the weekdays to reach the mark of 100 crore. This looks quite difficult at the domestic market.

