Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani And Others Find New Favourite App

A new app in town, is fast becoming the favorite of many Bollywood stars and has also found mention on their social media handles. The app called LIKE found an admirer in the National Award winning actor Shahid Kapoor who posted a video online in which he can be seen dancing with special effects added to match his moves.

Matching Shahid’s footsteps, other stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Nargis Fakhri, Kajal Aggarwal, and Disha Patani posted similar entertaining videos. The stars also asked their fans to try the app and to show off their creativity.

Interestingly, the app has special features which have never been seen before on any other app and allows users to be the choreographer of their own short videos which can be shared on the app itself and also on other social media networks.

Here is what the actors had to say

